Netflix: Shia LaBeouf Removed from Awards Campaign for Streaming Service after Abuse Allegations

Actress and singer FKA Twigs filed suit against Shia LaBeouf for “sexual battery and assault.” The two met while filming the 2019 drama Honey Boy, which LaBeouf co-wrote. The pair were together for some time and, allegedly, during that relationship is when the sexual battery and assault occurred. Now, as a result of the allegations, Netflix has removed LaBeouf from all of its awards campaigns that promoted the actor’s work.

LaBeouf was a long-shot awards contender this year for his supporting turn in Pieces of a Woman, Netflix has removed his name from the For Your Consideration publicity materials on the awards page for the upcoming drama. His name is no longer included in the synopsis on the site, and also is not listed among those the streamer is pushing for film prizes.

Directed by Kornél Mundruczó, Pieces of a Woman centers on the emotional fallout after a devastating home birth leaves Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and her partner Sean (LaBeouf) to reconcile their grief. In the film, LaBeouf plays the emotionally self-destructive half of the relationship.

According to Deadline, FKA Twigs recently filed a complaint in the Los Angeles Superior Court that contained a “detailed and often harrowing” account of her treatment by LaBeouf. She also alleges that LaBeouf abused other women too.

“This action has been brought not for personal gain, but to set the record straight, and to help ensure that no more women must undergo the abuse that Shia LaBeouf has inflicted on his prior romantic partners,” Twigs’ complaint reads. “The days in which LaBeouf can mistreat and harm women with impunity are over,” the damages-seeking document adds, citing a cycle of “relentless abuse” by the Emmy-winning actor.

“For too long, LaBeouf has sought to excuse his reprehensible actions as the eccentricities of a free-thinking ‘artist,’” the filing declares. “Shia LaBeouf hurts women,” the suit continues. “He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous.”

FKA Twigs also shared the below thread on her Twitter account.

LaBeouf responded to the New York Times, saying, “I have no excuses. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history. I’m sorry to those I hurt.”

This public acknowledgement of the accusations is not a good look for LaBeouf and will no doubt severely hamper, if not destroy his acting career.

Will this be the final nail the the coffin for LaBeouf’s career? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.