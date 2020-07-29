Netflix: The Witcher Is Getting a Prequel Series and It’s Live-Action!

Sometimes, going to back to the start to understand everything is exactly what is needed! That’s the way that Netflix must feel, as it’s announced a six-part live-action limited prequel to The Witcher. The show will be called, The Witcher: Blood Origin. The film will tell the story of the first Witchers.

According to the press release, “The Witcher: Blood Origin takes place 1,200 years before the events of the Henry Cavill-led Netflix series. Set in the Elven world that’s largely been lost to history, Blood Origin will focus on the events that led to the worlds of humans, elves, and monsters coming together—otherwise known as the “conjunction of the spheres.”

The Witcher writer Declan de Barra will serve as showrunner for this limited series, with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich coming onboard as an executive producer. Series author Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as a creative consultant.

In a statement, de Barra said, “A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books: What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind,” he said.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is not the only Witcher spinoff in the works. There’s also The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an anime that will tell the story of Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir.

Netflix is certianly building up its own universe with this property! Let’s hope that it’s not quantity over quality!

Season 2 of The Witcher is set to get underway soon. As with all things, the pandemic has slowed its start.

What are your thoughts on the expanding universe of The Witcher? Let us know in the comments below!