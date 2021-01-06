Netflix: Watch the Trailer for Nicolas Cage’s New Show That is Now Available, “The History of Swear Words”

Nicolas Cage still draws people’s attention. We aren’t sure why and, likely, neither are you. There are many reasons that this 90’s and 2000’s action star remains relevant and has grabbed some sort of cultural icon status. But to be honest, we really have no “f*cking idea” why. And now, instead of finding out the “idea” why, Cage examines the “f*cking” part of the equation in his new Netflix series, History of Swear Words.

The 56 year-old Cage is the host of the new docuseries, which tracks the origins, evolution and everyday usage of society’s most popular curse words. The first season has six episodes, as it dives into the history and etymology of f*ck, sh*t, b*tch, d*ck, p*ssy and damn. Ironically, these are the titles of the episodes too.

As far as we know, Cage is next slated to star as The Tiger King in a series that is being developed. However, given how often Cage pops up, we expect to see Cage in something else before then.

History of Swear Words is streaming now on Netflix, and is every bit as entertaining as it is informative. Enjoy.