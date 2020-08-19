It’s that time of year, folks. Activision went ahead and confirmed a new Call Of Duty game today. They’ve spent the last week or so teasing us, letting us know of the imminent reveal. Many suspected the game would have ties to the Cold War and sure enough that seems to be the case. All we’ve gotten so far is a teaser but Activision is set to reveal the full game on August 2, 2020.

Truthfully this teaser reveals very little. We still don’t know what the game looks like, or what platforms it will be available on. We do know it will be “inspired by real events”, whatever that means.

Although we all knew a new Call Of Duty was coming, it’s still quite exciting to have it officially confirmed. Warzone, the previous game’s foray into Battle Royals, has amassed over 75 million downloads, ensuring that the game remains in people’s thoughts. A new game, promises a whole new campaign though, for those who prefer a bit of plot with their shooting.

Modern Warfare featured a more modern story, with more modern weapons. A return to the Cold War era could very well be a nice change of pace. We’re sure to have an action packed multiplayer mode as well.

Also, hopefully Activision answers the question everyone is really asking. Russian zombies, will they happen?

For now, we’ll just have to wait until August 26th for more news. If you just can’t wait and want to get your shooting on, Warzone is available for free on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The mode will see you pitted against over 100 other players in a battle to see who the last man standing is.

And if that isn’t your cup of tea, we’ll, at least you won’t have to wait long for news about the next game. CrookedLlama will share more details regarding the new game as they become available!