New Pokémon Snap was one of the more surprising revealed of 2019. After all, the original Pokémon Snap was released all the way back on the Nintendo 64. It was completely different from the main line Pokémon games in which you capture and battle the creatures. In Pokémon Snap all you do is photograph them! It had been so long since the original sequel that hopes of a sequel has faded for most people. Luckily Nintendo went and announced New Pokémon Snap. Today they also revealed that New Pokémon Snap is out in April. April 30th, to be precise. They also released this nifty new teaser trailer.

Based on the little we know about the game it sounds like it will play almost identically to the old Pokémon Snap. One interesting new piece of information revealed, though, was where the game would be taking place. It seems as though an entire new region was created for the game. This region is called the Lental region. It is said that the Lental region features many diverse locales. There will be jungles, beaches and deserts and there’s going to be over 200 Pokémon to photograph! There will be many Pokémon taken from across the entire Pokémon history and not just one region.

As you take photos of Pokémon you will bring them to the professor of the region to grade and get points based on poses and how good your photographs were. There’s also a new feature called the Illumina phenomenon. This causes certain Pokémon and vegetation in the Lental region to glow. This is one of the things players will be investigating in the new region and not much else is known about it.

New Pokémon Snap is not the only Nintendo title to look forward to in the first half of 2021. Several other games will be coming out shortly. We will also be getting Bravely Default II and New Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury among other titles.