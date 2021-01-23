There’s a new Suicide Squad film on the horizon, ladies and gentlemen! The Guardians Of The Galaxy director is the one who is making this new entry into the DCEU. DC is probably hoping he’ll bring some of Marvel’s success with movies over. Not only that, but the film was given an R rating, meaning Gunn can do pretty much whatever he wants! It was originally assumed that this was a sequel to the previous Suicide Squad film. One of the actors has recently spoken out on the subject, however, and according to him, the new Suicide Squad is more of a reboot!

Joel Kinnaman spoke to the playlist and had this to say: “With James Gunn, it’s a whole new universe. It’s a completely different thing. We kinda all just started with a blank slate… It doesn’t feel like we’re doing a sequel in any way. It’s a strange kinda middle ground of a reboot. Something in between there. I don’t think [Gunn] had to compromise one iota of his vision,” he continued. “He really got to do exactly what he wanted. And it’s definitely going to be the biggest budget R-rated movie that’s ever been made. And it’s heavily R-rated and super silly. It’s really like childish, childish humor and it also finds these profound moments where you get really emotionally moved. And then it’s super violent and then it’s really silly again… Every character is just so ridiculous.”

Joel Kinnaman was in the original Suicide Squad film as Rick Flag. It’s the complete opposite of what we’ve heard it’s like on the sets of several DC films. It sounds like they have given the director a little more creative freedom and hopefully, it pays off.

James Gunn’s Suicide Squad should be in theatres and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021! In the meantime, let us know what you think of the upcoming Suicide Squad film! Are you happy that the new Suicide Squad is more of a reboot? Or would you have preferred a sequel?