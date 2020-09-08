Nintendo has announced this morning that a new Hyrule Warriors game will be coming out later in November of 2020. A sequel to Hyrule Warriors, originally released on the WII U and then the switch, which is set 100 years before Breath of the Wild. The full release date of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is November 20, 2020.

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity promises to tell the story that leads up to the events of Breath of the Wild. The story will expand on the downfall of Hyrule and the rise of Calamity Ganon. I’m not sure about playing a game where I know that in the end, all the main characters will essentially die, but it should be fun while going through it at least. Nintendo promises that the game will expand on Zelda, the four heroes, and the king of Hyrule through “Dramatic cutscenes as they try to save the world from calamity”. What this actually means has yet to be revealed, but we’ll definitely know more once the game is officially released in November.

The game is, as expected, being developed by Koei Tecmo who has a long history of developing Musou style games. For those who don’t know, Musou style games are the games where it’s you mowing down hundreds, or thousands, of enemies. There’s also a strategic element to them that involves capturing certain areas or completing various objectives while killing the aforementioned enemies.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is going to feature local 2 player co-op, challenge players to solve environmental puzzles, unlock weapons and skills, crafting with what you collect, use the sheikah slate, and shops.

The best part, though, is that if you pre-order the game you’ll get a lucky ladle weapon that Link can use in-game. Beware my ladle, Bokoblins!

If you’re still waiting for news on Breath of the Wild 2, you’re not the only one. You’ll have to wait a while longer though, as Eiji Aonuma stated that we will “have to wait a bit longer.”

We’ll have Age of Calamity to keep us busy, at least.