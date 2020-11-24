Nintendo’s Zelda: Captain Marvel Star, Brie Larson, Reportedly Wants to do a Zelda Netflix Show

Video game shows and movies have built-in followings that can sometimes lead to massive ratings numbers. And, if one is executed properly, it can be a windfall for the studio behind the property. Zelda, one of the greatest games of all-time, has yet to have a live-action film or show adaptation. However, one Marvel star is ready to make that a reality.

Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson, an avid gamer, has previously expressed interest in playing Zelda, the princess, in an adaptation for Netflix. According to a report, Larson would also like, “to develop her own spinoff show centered around Hyrule’s monarch-to-be. Presumably, such an offshoot would be set in the same continuity as that of Netflix’s Legend of Zelda movie, which itself is said to be inspired by the events of Twilight Princess and Breath of the Wild.”

Rumors of a Legend of Zelda live-action project first came to light in 2015 after the Wall Street Journal reported that Nintendo and Netflix are collaborating on a Game of Thrones type of show for a “family audience.” Nintendo, however, denied the story, and nothing concrete about the production have come out since.

Five years later, new rumors surfaced that the live-action production is back in contention. Nintendo wants a big-screen release for 2022, but a Netflix alternative is also not far off.

According to What’s On Netflix, a Legend of Zelda animated series is also in consideration with Netflix targeting a three-season release. The first season will cover The Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask. Season 2 will consist of Link to the Past, Link’s Awakening and A Link Between Worlds. The final season will cover Wind Waker, Phantom Hourglass, and Spirit Tracks.

What are you thoughts on a potential Zelda live-action film or movie? What about Larson’s attachment to such a project? Let us know what you think in the comments below!