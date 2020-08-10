Norman Reedus: ‘Death Stranding’ Sam Porter Bridges Funko Pop! Vinyl Announced

Funko announced the arrival of a Death Stranding Sam Porter Bridges Pop! Vinyl. Sam Porter Bridges is portrayed by The Walking Dead star, Norman Reedus.

Funko announced that the figure will be exclusive to GameStop. With his odradek, signature strand, and Bridge Baby (BB), he’s ready to connect your home to the chiral network. The collectible figure measures 3.75 inches tall.

Death Stranding is an action game developed by Kojima Productions. It is the first game from director Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions after their split from Konami in 2015. It was released by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4 on November 8, 2019, and by 505 Games for Windows on July 14th, 2020.

The game is set in the United States following a cataclysmic event which caused destructive creatures to begin roaming the Earth. Players control Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus), a courier tasked with delivering supplies to isolated colonies and reconnecting them via a wireless communications network. Alongside Reedus, the game features actors Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Troy Baker, Tommie Earl Jenkins, and Lindsay Wagner, in addition to the likenesses of film directors Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn as supporting characters.

Death Stranding was nominated for a number of awards, and received generally favorable reviews, with critics praising its voice acting, soundtrack, and visuals, but were polarized regarding its gameplay and story. It was nominated nine times at the Game Awards 2019, more than any other game that year. It would go on to win three, including Best Game Direction, Best Score/Music, and Best Performance (awarded to Mads Mikkelsen). In early 2020, numerous commentators noted that elements of the game resembled the COVID-19 pandemic.