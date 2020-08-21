Pedro Pascal to Star With Nicolas Cage in a Movie About Nicolas Cage

Pedro Pascal is everywhere! Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman 1984, and, oh yeah, he’s the freaking Mandalorian in Star Wars: The Mandalorian! You may be asking, “What can he do next?” The logical answer: a movie with Nicholas Cage all about Nicholas Case. I mean, why not?

The Wrap is reporting that Pascal is in talks to join The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming Lionsgate film starring Nicolas Cage. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the film will star Cage as a fictionalized version of himself, and will parody some of the previous films in his career.

Pascal is set to portray Javi, who is described as “a Nic Cage superfan who is not all that he appears to be”.

Essentially is a self-deprecating bio pic on Nicholas Cage. The film sees Cage feeling creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, as he must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal).

As things then take a dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the Academy Award-winning iconic actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself.

What do you think of this concept? Us? We LOVE it!