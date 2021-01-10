Petition to Bring Back Johnny Depp to Fantastic Beasts Moves Past 400k Signatures

Fantastic Beasts 3 saw the departure of Johnny Depp, as Grindelwald, as a result of Warner Bros asking the star to retire himself from the role. We are also not getting Depp back for Pirates of the Caribbean too and fans have created a petition to get Depp brought back. Amid these controversial developments, some are reporting that Warner Bros may also reduce Amber Heard’s role in Aquaman 2 or even fire her. However, fans are still petitioning for Depp to return to the film and fans are also demanding Heard be fired from Aquaman 2.

Despite all of the evidence against Heard, the UK court ruled in her favor. This was a terrible look for Depp, which puts a label on him as an allegedly abusive spouse (again, despite most of the evidence). Depp will likely now encounter more problems finding work. Fans believe that Heard should encounter the same.

The petition, which was seeking 150,000 signatures, just passed 400,000 and is now seeking 500,000. Here’s what the person who created the petition said:

Johnny Depp has been out recently as Captain Jack Sparrow. One of the reasons is his personal issues as well. He has been playing this role since 2003 when we first saw him arriving at the Port Royal in his boat with that epic background music playing. But can you imagine someone else portraying this instead of him? Or no Jack Sparrow at all? Disney is rebooting Dead Men Tell No Tales because of its box office but don’t they know that without Johnny Depp or Jack Sparrow they will sink, they will never be able to reach that horizon they are looking for. Even if it means nothing to you but please, sign this petition for the ones who REALLY want Johnny Depp as their Captain of the Black Pearl! They have to bring him back to rule the seas again or we will never watch any Pirates of the Caribbean movie without our Captain.

These types of petitions rarely work and it typically takes something much greater to get a studio to change their mind, such as James Gunn’s rehiring for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 or getting Warner Bros to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

Heard issued a statement, saying to EW:

“I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back. I’m so excited to film that.”

She continued, “Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I’m excited to get started next year.”

Warner Bros announced that they will be recasting Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts film series without any announcement about Heard’s participation in Aquaman 2. At the moment, Heard will reprise her part as Mera in Aquaman 2, but according to insider Grace Randolph, the creator of the Beyond The Trailer channel on YouTube, Warner Bros is exploring ways that they can reduce her role.

Warner Bros released a statement, saying:

“Johnny Depp will depart the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date. ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022.”

J.K. Rowling, creator of Harry Potter, released her own public statement that said:

“Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.”

The Wizarding World has been under a lot of fire the past year or so, with Rowling under fire due to a series of transphobic comments that have turned fans against her. As well, Fantastic Beasts 3 has been severely delayed by COVID-19, star Ezra Miller was caught on camera choking a fan, and now Depp has had to step down.

However, fans have taken Depp’s side after also being dumped from Pirates of the Caribbean and now departing Fantastic Beasts. Both Depp and Heard have been simultaneously viewed as abusers and victims, depending on which actor fans have been rooting for.

Amber Heard is still involved in Aquaman 2, which has equally angered a lot of fans, as they believe Warner Bros isn’t equally handing out punishment. The internet is demanding that she also resign.

