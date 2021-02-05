The Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, released to absolutely incredible reviews. The film was the topic of many discussions for weeks afterward in regards to mental health and helping those with mental illness. Some people even felt the film could be dangerous as it could cause viewers to sympathize with violent criminals. Whether or not you feel that way, at the very least the film was a huge success. Phoenix was certainly better received as The Joker than Jared Leto ever was. The film impressed many viewers and even a few filmmakers as well. Quentin Tarantino was impressed with one scene in particular – and I bet you can even guess which one. Yep, Quentin Tarantino was impressed with THIS Joker scene! The tv studio scene! Told you that you could guess it, heh.

“It gets to the talk show scene, and you feel the entire atmosphere in the theater change. The subversion on a massive level, the thing that’s profound is this: It’s not just suspenseful, it’s not just riveting and exciting, the director subverts the audience because the Joker is a f***ing nut. Robert De Niro’s talk show character is not a movie villain. He seems like an asshole, but he’s not more of an asshole than David Letterman. He’s just an asshole comedian, talk show guy. He’s not a movie villain. He doesn’t deserve to die.”

He didn’t end there, though, “Yet, while the audience is watching the Joker, they want him to kill Robert De Niro; they want him to take that gun, and stick it in his eye and blow his f***ing head off. And if the Joker didn’t kill him? You would be pissed off. That is subversion on a massive level! They got the audience to think like a f***ing lunatic and to want that. And they will lie about it! They will say, ‘no, I didn’t [want it to happen]!,’ and they are f***ing liars. They did.”

Even just reading this and being reminded of the scene. Are you hoping for a Joker sequel?