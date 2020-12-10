QUIZ: Reliving the Dead: ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 1 Episode 1
Hey, guys! Who doesn’t love trivia? Especially when it is about one of our favorite shows, The Walking Dead! We are going to take you back to the beginning. We will be “Reliving the Dead” season by season, episode by episode, leading up to the most current.
Have fun and enjoy!
What is the number on Rick's police car?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is the license plate number of the car that Rick and Shane are in pursuit of?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is Rick's hospital room number?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is the EXACT name of the hospital ward Rick was at?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
IN TOTAL, How many matches does Rick light? (From the time he finds them to the time he reaches outside)
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What image is seen on the front of the helicopters that Rick sees upon leaving the hospital?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who is Rick's first walker kill?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is Rick's street address number?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What word did Morgan use to describe the "days", during his blessing, before they ate?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is the color of the bicycle that Rick rides to get to his house?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is written on the wall at the farmhouse that Rick finds?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is the first word Rick says after waking up from his coma?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What number is the 'second' hand pointing to on the clock in Rick's hospital room?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
When Rick leaves the hospital, what floor does he exit out on?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How many helicopters are seen in this episode?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is hanging outside of Rick's house?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who is the first person to use the term "walker"?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How long did Morgan say the gas line had been down?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who wrote and directed episode 1 of season 1?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What is the correct order of actor's names in the opening credits?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Reliving the Dead: The Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1
Shannon Toohey is Editor-In-Chief of FanFest.com. She graduated from Hofstra University in 2015 with a B.A. in Journalism from the Lawrence Herbert School of Communications. Shannon has been a proud member of the Fan Fest team since 2013. Tweet her in your prettiest bird voice: @shannontoo