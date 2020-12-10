Crooked Llama News

QUIZ: Reliving the Dead: ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 1 Episode 1

Hey, guys! Who doesn’t love trivia? Especially when it is about one of our favorite shows, The Walking Dead! We are going to take you back to the beginning. We will be “Reliving the Dead” season by season, episode by episode, leading up to the most current.

Have fun and enjoy!

 