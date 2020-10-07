Resident Evil: Netflix Reboot Stars Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Neal McDonough and More!

Resident Evil is once again being resurrected and this time its getting the Netflix treatment. The movie will have a great cast list and will star Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Neil McDonough, and other. However this movie is expected to be much different than the Paul W.W. Anderson films that have been made (it feels all the time) over the past years.

It is expected that this new series will pull from the original games and characters. Deadline has revealed the cast of the Resident Evil reboot from Constantin Film and writer-director Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down). Kaya Scodelario (Crawl) stars as Claire Redfield, with Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (Upload and X-Files) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) as William Birkin.

“With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences, said Roberts to Deadline.

The first Resident Evil game, while released in 1996, was set on July 24, 1998 and was set entirely within a mansion hiding a dangerous science experiment. The first two sequels were set shortly afterward, taking place during the same time period and following characters navigating the zombie apocalypse.

