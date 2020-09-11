Robbie Amell Open to Returning as Firestorm

Robbie Amelll appeared in recurring capacity as Firestorm throughout the first season of The Flash. Amell’s time as a superhero was ultimately cut short, with his character sacrificing his life to save Central City in the Season 2 premiere.

Robbie Amell recently reflected on his and his cousin, Stephen Amell’s, time in the Arrowverse in an interview with CBR.

“I owe so much to Greg Berlanti and the Arrowverse, I had so much fun playing the character,” Amell told CBR. in a recent interview. “I’m super proud of my cousin, I think he did something amazing. I know he misses it but, at the same time, but it was probably the right time to go; you always want to go out on top.”

Asked if he’d be open to returning as Firestorm, Amell responded, “I would love to go back, whenever it works, but there’s great people and supporting characters on The Flash; I never want to be the guy who comes in for a couple episodes and steals time away from other people who are deserving of it,” Amell continued. “I’m still very much in touch with the people who are in charge and Danielle [Panabaker] and I talk on a regular basis. I would love to go back but who knows when and how, it would have to make sense for everybody.”

The Flash stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Panabaker, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin and Danielle Nicolet and will return for Season 7 in 2021.