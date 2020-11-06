Crooked Llama News

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Bring Their Feud to Sam’s Club in Commercial – WATCH!

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have created a feud (and friendship) that surpass just about anything we’ve ever seen on the internet and its’ all been in good fun. The “friends” met on the set of  X-Men Origins: WolverineThe film was the first appearance of Reynold’s Deadpool.  Jackman, of course, was Wolverine. Since then, the two have taken jabs at each other, mostly in the way of declaring which superhero is superior.

Now the pair are at it again and this time they are featured in a Sam’s Club square-off focusing on their two brands that the actors are constantly promoting. Reynolds’ Aviation Gin and Jackman’s Laughing Man coffee company will both have products on sale at the popular membership-only warehouse club. Fans will then being voting for their favorite of the tow.  Check out the add below that Jackman shared to his Twitter.  The ad announces: “The Feud Is Coming To Sam’s Club.”

Fans are going crazy for this new chapter to the rivalry!  Let us know what you think about the duo in the comments below!

