Titans: Savannah Welch Has Been Cast As Barbara Gordon!

Holy moly ravioli, we’ve got a ridiculous amount of casting news in the last couple of days. We’ve learned Matt Damon will be in Thor: Love & Thunder, Ginger Gonzaga will be in She-Hulk and now Savannah Welch has been cast as Barabara Gordon in Titans! Titans is a mature, live-action adaption of the Teen Titans team. The series was initially met with poor reception after the trailer showed off the gritty version of Robin. His famous “F*** Batman” line made the rounds and people instantly hated it. Luckily, the show has gone on to become quite good. In fact, season 2 even featured Deathstroke and it was kind of amazing. Earlier in 2020 we also learned that Curran Walters’ Jason Todd would be making the transition to Red Hood. Titans was a DC Universe Original, but with the transition to DC Universe Infinite, it has become an HBO Max series.

CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT: We are excited to announce that one of the most beloved characters from the #DCuniverse will be coming to season 3 of #DCTitans. Please welcome Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon. pic.twitter.com/tP3qgizOne — DC Titans on Max (@DCTitans) January 19, 2021

Unless I’m mistaken the last time we saw Barbara Gordon in a live-action appearance was on the Birds of Prey TV series. Unfortunately, that show didn’t do well and was canceled. It’s important to note that we are unsure whether or not she will ever suit up as Batgirl in Titans. She will be Commissioner of the GCPD in Titans, and this is not the first time she’s been GCPD Commissioner. In Batman Beyond, a show set far into the future, Barbara Gordon took over the role after her father. I have to admit, I’m kind of hoping they have her suit up. I’d love to see a live-action Batgirl. I mean, who doesn’t want to see Nightwing team up with Batgirl? It’s iconic!

Hopefully, we’ll know more by the time the show returns sometime in 2021. For now, we’ll just have to wait and hope a trailer arrives soon. There’ll be a lot of questions moving forward, however. For now, how do you guys feel about the fact that Savannah Welch has been cast as Barabara Gordon for the third season of Titans?