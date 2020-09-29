Saved By The Bell: Premiere Date Announced

Earlier this year it was announced that we’d return to Bayside High and some of our favorite 1992 graduates would also be returning in a Saved by the Bell sequel on the new Peacock streaming service. Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez would be returning to their original roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano. Now, both are teachers for a new generation of students at Bayside High. Now, we know exactly when we’ll see the return to Bayside!

The show will air on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 on Peacock. You can check out the new trailer for the series below:

The new trailer wasted no time making a caffeine pills joke involving Jessie Spano. The caffine pills from the original show have become a popular meme. A whole generation of people only really know the series from this one moment.

According to the official synopsis, “California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools. So he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state—including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality in this comedy inspired by the classic late ’80s/early ’90s sitcom of the same name.”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar will return as Zack Morris for the show, who is also launching a new Saved by the Bell podcast recapping every episode of the original series. Tiffani Thiessen is also coming back as Kelly Kapowski.

There’s no word yet on the other original cast members making a return.

We’ll keep you posted on all things Bayside High!

