Saved By The Bell: Show’s Stars Pay Tribute To Dustin Diamond Following Actor’s Death

Dustin Diamond, known primarily as Screech on Saved by the Bell, passed away at the age of just 44. Diamond checked into hospital only three weeks ago with suspected lung cancer and he lost his battle this February 1st.

Diamond’s co-stars have gone to socials to share about Diamond. Mario Lopez, who played A.C. Slater on the series, took to Instagram to share a few pictures of himself with Diamond over the years.

“Dustin, you will be missed my man,” Lopez wrote in his caption. “The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on…”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Screech’s best friend, Zack Morris, posted a message of condolence on Twitter, calling Diamdon, “a true comedic genius,”and, “looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce.”

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade. — Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) February 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski, shared a photo of Diamond on Instagram and wrote a message, “I am deeply saddened by the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing,” the Thiessen said. “Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin.”

Let us know your thought’s on Diamond’s passing. What is your favorite screech moment?