Scream 5: Neve Campbell Explains Why She’s Returning as Sidney

Although Scream 5 has been delayed to January 14, 2022, filming is well underway and Neve Campbell has announced her return to the franchise as Sidney.

Campbell previously went to her Instagram to make the announcement, saying, “Hello again, Sidney… #ImBack @ScreamMovies”

View this post on Instagram Hello again, Sidney… #ImBack @ScreamMovies A post shared by Neve Campbell (@nevecampbell) on Sep 10, 2020 at 11:09am PDT

According to Comicbook.com, Campbell discussed her reasons for returning to the character:

“I had been really apprehensive about doing one of these films without Wes,” said Campbell. “The directors actually sent me a letter when the offer was sent and said the reason they are directors is because of Wes. So they’re even so honoured to even be asked to make this film, and that they’re such huge fans of him and the films themselves, and of the cast, and that they really wanted to honour his voice, which I really, really believe they did.”

“I’ve watched Ready or Not, which I thought was so good, so I thought, ‘They could do this,'” she added.

Back in September, the upcoming flick made headlines when all four confirmed cast members – including Cox, Arquette, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega– started following Selena Gomez. Amid speculation that the 28-year-old singer landed a role in the movie, the Friends veteran warmly commented under one of Gomez’s recent Instagram posts: ‘Can’t wait to meet you.’

In the brief clip, fans get a glimpse of the iconic ‘Ghostface’ mask, which is a disguise adopted by several different serial killers in the past four films.

Arquette and Cox, previously married and now divorced, are reuniting to the franchise. “We met on Scream 1, hated each other on Scream 2, got married on Scream 3and divorced on Scream 4,” Cox said in the actor’s documentary, You Cannot Kill David Arquette.

“We’re co-parents to our daughter who’s 16 so we have a really great relationship,” Arquette told Yahoo Entertainment of his ex-wife and teenage daughter. ‘We’re friends, and we’ve communicated a lot because of Coco.

Two weeks ago, Arquette told ET that he and Cox are looking forward to returning to the set, where they met while first co-starring together in the original Scream 24 years ago. “We always love working together,” admitted David. “She’s an incredible actress, so it’ll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they’re at.”

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new,” Arquette said. “Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

There were four Scream movies in all. Also in the films were Neve Campbell, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Drew Barrymore, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Joshua Jackson.

The first film from 1996 was directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson. Sequels came in 1997, 2000 and 2011. Filming was initially expected to take place later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina. Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are directing the reboot.

Check out the teaser below! Let us know if you like scary movies!

On January 14, 2022… We’re going to hear you SCREAM. 😱 pic.twitter.com/X83ENIj3Hm — Scream (@ScreamMovies) August 29, 2020