Man, sure has been a crazy week for DC news! This week alone we’ve learned about who will be playing Tim Drake in Titans when The Flash starts filming and now Shazam! news. The first Shazam! film was one of the few DC films that did well both at the box office and on review outlets. It did so well, in fact, that Warner Bros fast tracked a sequel. The reason for this, many speculated, is because many of the characters are children and will age rapidly between filming films. It’s still unknown what will happen when the actors are too old to portray their characters anymore. For now, we don’t have to worry about that though. All we need to worry about is the fact that Shazam 2 starts filming in May. For the record the full title of the film is Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

Meagan Good has confirmed that ‘SHAZAM: FURY OF THE GODS’ begins filming in May! pic.twitter.com/D1QWVBnQUs — Shazam Updates (@ShazamNews) January 29, 2021

It sounds like even the star of Shazam! himself was worried about the young actors growing up. Back in 2019, this is what he had to say on the subject.

“The only other thing I know is they want to make it as soon as possible because those kids are growing up like weeds. So if we don’t do that in like the next two days, they’re gonna be full-grown adults.”

The film has already suffered delays because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, but this is nothing new for Hollywood films. A number of comic book films have suffered delays as well including Black Widow, Morbius, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and numerous other MCU films. With vaccines rolling out all of that may finally be coming to an end, and hopefully, we can go back to enjoying films. Luckily, if you’re jonesing for superhero content, the Arrowverse shows are returning soon and WandaVision is four episodes in on Disney+.

