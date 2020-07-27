Snyder Cut: New Footage Reveals Black Suit Superman

Snyder Cut fans, be excited! Director Zack Snyder released another exciting image this weekend of Superman (Henry Cavill) in a black suit! Snyder showed the video during a panel at Justice Con where he spoke about the Justice League Snyder Cut, which will premiere on HBO in 2021.

We’ve got the entire Snyder interview for you to watch at the bottom of this article!

In the footage, Batman‘s Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) meets Superman. Superman stops by Bruce Wayne’s compound to speak with Alfred.