Snyder Cut: New Footage Reveals Black Suit Superman

Snyder Cut fans, be excited! Director Zack Snyder released another exciting image this weekend of Superman (Henry Cavill) in a black suit! Snyder showed the video during a panel at Justice Con where he spoke about the Justice League Snyder Cut, which will premiere on HBO in 2021.
We’ve got the entire Snyder interview for you to watch at the bottom of this article!
In the footage, Batman‘s Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) meets Superman. Superman stops by Bruce Wayne’s compound to speak with Alfred.
“I’m assuming you’re Alfred?” Superman says.
Snyder also discussed details about the suit. Snyder explained that the black suit makes more sense to the plot because it’s part of Superman’s resurrection, and the traditional blue and red suit had been destroyed by Doomsday.
Back in 2019, Snyder had already shown a version of the black suit from the Snyder Cut that had not ended up in the Justice League movie directed by Joss Whedon. Snyder was clear that he will only be using footage that he filmed and will not use any of Whedon’s footage. Not even a single frame.
A full teaser trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to be released at DC FanDome in August.
Watch the entire interview below!