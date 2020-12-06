Speed 3: Keanu Reeves Reportedly Returning to Franchise

Keanu Reeve’s Speed is considered on of the greatest action movies at all time. It captured everything that was fantastic about 90’s action films and brought a new and intense element and concept to the genre with its storyline. According to one report, Reeves is set to return to the franchise.

In the film, Los Angeles police officer Jack (Keanu Reeves) angers retired bomb squad member Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper) by foiling his attempt at taking hostages. In revenge, Payne arms a bus with a bomb that will explode if it drops below 50 miles per hour. With the help of spunky passenger Annie (Sandra Bullock), Jack and his partner Harry (Jeff Daniels) try to save the people on the bus before the bomb goes off, while also trying to figure out how Payne is monitoring them.

With Reeves recently returning to play Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan for the third time in the Bill and Ted franchise, along with Neo in The Matrix 4 and John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves certainly doesn’t shy away from sequels. However, according to the report, with the right story in place, Reeves is interest in returning to play officer Jack one more time with director, Jan de Bont.

Recently, Speed director Jan de Bont said, “It depends on how the story is, I think. Generally, I’m not a huge fan for sequels. I had in my contract that I would do a sequel. If you have to, you have to have the cast to want to come back, too, because, otherwise, you have to tell a whole new movie. Because some of the first one was so much centered around him and about him, the awkwardness a little bit in him being a hero. And that awkwardness of being in a position to be a hero is … that worked really well for him but it doesn’t work well for other actors. And it’s really hard to find that same kind of feeling back.”

Will it all come together and give us one more amazing ride? We’ll have to wait and see if there’s another bomb on the bus!

What do you think about a Speed 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!