Spider-Man 3: Bring on the Spider-Verse! Alfred Molina Returning as Doctor Octopus!

Alfred Molina is back and will reprise his role as the villainous Doctor Octopus, according to The Hollywood Reporterin Spider-Man 3!

Molina turned in a fan-favorite performance in Sam Raimi’s 2004 sequel Spider-Man 2 as Otto Octavius, a brilliant scientist who becomes an eight-limbed villain who pushed Toby Maguire’s Spider-Man to the limits. Molina’s involvement in the upcoming Spider-Man movie was first was rumored last week, when GWW reported the actor had been spotted on set.

Marvel / Sony

Marvel and Sony had no comment.

Tom Holland stars in the film, which Sony has dated for Dec. 17, 2021 and has Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts back at the helm. Benedict Cumberbatch will appear in the film as Doctor Strange, while Spider-Man mainstays expected to return include Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori.

Jamie Fox will be returning as Electro for the third Spider-Man film set in the MCU. That’s right folks, Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro in the MCU. This is awesome news for fans of the Amazing Spider-Man series of films starring Andrew Garfield. In October, Foxx suggested in a since-deleted Instagram post that three different Spider-Men could appear in the film.

We know absolutely nothing about the plot of the next Tom Holland Spider-Man film, but now we at least know that Electro is one of the villains. Could this mean other elements from previous Spider-Man films could make their way over? Possibly! There’s been rumors of a live action Spider-Verse film for some time now. Especially since Into The Spider-Verse was massively successful and helped bring Miles Morales further into the mainstream media.

I think the real question, however, is whether Foxx will be playing the same version of Electro or a complete now one. With the Spidey film still a ways out, we’ll just have to ponder that for a little while longer.

Fox won’t be the first actor from previous Spider-Man films to crossover. Fans will no doubt remember J.K Simmons reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man: Far From Home mid-credits scene. That was a welcome surprise, and something that all fans of Spider-Man were ecstatic to see.

There’s also many rumors of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil appearing in some form or another in Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man film. This has not yet been confirmed, but we can only help.

For now, though, let’s wait and see how Electro and Doc Oc fit into Spider-Man 3. What do you think about the additions? Let us know in the comments below!

 

 

