Spider-Man 3: Charlie Cox is Back as Daredevil

In late 2018, fans of the hit Marvel series Daredevil were stunned by the show’s cancellation from streaming giant Netflix. As it turns out, Daredevil star Charlie Cox, who played Matt Murdock/Daredevil on the series, was just as stunned when he heard the news himself. No need to be stunned any longer, Charlie, as it is being reported that Cox will return to his role as Daredevil in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 film that appears to be bringing in every major character from past films. So why not bring in some characters that MCU fans have been begging to return?

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, Charlie Cox will be part of the new Spider-Man 3 film that recently confirmed Emma Stone and Andrew Garfiled’s retun too. They are reporting that Cox, “star of the beloved Netflix show, is set to make his grand debut in the MCU in the third Spider-Man film in a deal that has been set in stone for several months now.”

Back in 2018, Cox spoke to Entertainment Weekly, Cox commented for the first time on the show’s surprising cancellation on Netflix. He said:

“A lot of us really expected to keep going, and I certainly did. The truth is, I felt like we had a lot of stories to tell, and although I understand [the cancellation], I’m very saddened by that. It’s just how business works, but also, these characters mean a lot to people. It’s weird to think there’s a chance I won’t be playing Matt Murdock ever again. That’s a bizarre feeling because that character has been such a huge part of my life for the last four and a half years.”

Though the series will no longer air on the Netflix streaming platform, it looks like we haven’t seen the last of Matt Murdock and his crew, which hopefully means Cox will be reprising the role at some point in the future.

Shortly after the cancellation announcement was made, Marvel released a statement saying:

“Marvel is extremely grateful to the huge audience that loved Marvel’s Daredevil. From the moment of young Matt’s first act of heroism to the birth of Page, Murdock, & Nelson, it has been an unbelievable journey. We are incredibly proud of the amazing showrunners and writers starting with Drew Goddard and Steven DeKnight, Marco Ramirez and Doug Petrie and Erik Oleson, Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D’Onofrio and our casts who brought our characters to life with such excellence, and every one of the fantastic crews in NYC. We look forward to more adventures with the Man without Fear in the future.”

We do know that in November, Daredevil’s rights returned to Marvel (Disney), so they are now free to do whatever they’d like with the character. Many fans are hoping that this also means that the show will be rebooted on the streaming platform with Cox returning to the role. Fans also have the same hope for The Punisher and its star, Jon Bernthal, also hopes that there’s an opportunity to return to the role.

What are your thoughts on Cox returning as Daredevil?