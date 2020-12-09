Spider-Man 3: Emma Stone Returning as Gwen Stacy

The Spider-Verse is growing! According to Collider, Emma Stone will appear in the upcoming third and untitled Spider-man film. Stone’s character, Gwen Stacey, has remained a fan-favorite of the previous set of Spider-Man films and with the rumors that all three Spider-Men will appear in the film.

As well, it has been announced that Olivia Wilde will be directing an upcoming Sony / MCU film that will most likely center around Spider-Woman, but is it possible that this movie will instead introduce Spider-Gwen and star Emma Stone?

We recently learned that Jamie Fox would be returning as Electro and that Alfred Molina will return as Doctor Octopus for the third Spider-Man film set in the MCU. This is awesome news for fans of the Amazing Spider-Man series of films starring Andrew Garfield.

Foxx portrayed the character before in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and that movie’s disappointing critical and commercial performance was one of the driving factors behind the studio’s unprecedented agreement with Kevin Feige’s team to share the web-slinger.

Fox and Molina won’t be the first actors from previous Spider-Man films to crossover. Fans will no doubt remember J.K Simmons reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man: Far From Home mid-credits scene. That was a welcome surprise, and something that all fans of Spider-Man were ecstatic to see.

Foxx may have accidentally teased the entire Spider-Verse early when he posted an image to his social media account that was swiftly deleted – though you can still check it out below.

It might have just been an innocuous error, but you can’t ignore the fact that the specific picture he chose to share featured multiple Spider-Men, when he could have easily just used an image of Electro. Plus, if it isn’t an error, why even delete it? EXACTLY!

The Spider-Verse is happening, folks! Prepare yourself to be blown away!

Check out the image below and let us know your thoughts!