Spider-Man 3: New Set Photo Reveals Tom Holland’s New Spider-Man Suit!

Tom Holland is currently in Atlanta, Georgia, filming the new Spider-Man movie at Marvel Studios’ usual home base of Atlanta. Recently, Holland shared the first proper set photo of himself in costume and in two masks! And now, we’ve got a look at his costume in action, as Holland was out on location filming the third film.

Late last year, Holland arrived in Atlanta to begin filming his third Spider-Man movie. Marvel Studios has a location in Atlanta that tends to be the primary location for all US-based filming.

Publicly, it’s been announced that Jamie Foxx is set to return as Electro, Alfred Molina is set to return as Doctor Octopus, and that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will also appear in Spider-Man 3. The Spider-verse / multiverse appears to play a major role in this third film. Rumors and stories abound are saying that Tobey Maguire will also be returning as Spider-Man, with the trio combining forces to defeat Foxx’s Electro and Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

