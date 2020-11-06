Spider-Man: See Tom Holland is in Costume for this First Set Photo from New Film!

Tom Holland was at it, filming the new Spider-Man movie at Marvel Studios’ usual home base of Atlanta. In true Tom Holland fashion, Holland shared the first proper set photo of himself in costume and in two masks! Via his Instagram account, Holland posted the following photo and caption:

View this post on Instagram Wear a mask, I’m wearing two… A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Nov 6, 2020 at 10:56am PST

Last weetk, Holland arrived in Atlanta to begin filming his third Spider-Man movie! Marvel Studios has a location in Atlanta that tends to be the primary location for all US-based filming. Things will pick up now that its star, Tom Holland, has arrived!

Two weeks ago, we got our first official look at Holland as Nathan Drake. Holland will reprise the role of Peter Parker and begin work on the highly anticipated third film. The film has been the source of a lot of speculation and rumors.

Publicly, it’s been announced that Jamie Foxx is set to return as Electro and that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will also appear in the film. The Spider-verse / multiverse appears to play a major role in this third film. Rumors and stories abound are saying that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also be returning as Spider-Man, with the trio combining forces to defeat Foxx’s Electro.

What do you want to see in this third film with Holland as the lead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!