Star Wars: Baby Yoda Cereal & Tikis Announced

General Mills announced the release of a cereal based on the pop culture sensation, The Child (aka Baby Yoda), from the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. The Baby Yoda cereal will be available in an exclusive 2-pack in July. And then, a single pack release in August.

The cereal features sweetened corn puffs with marshmallow bits shaped like Baby Yoda. A 2-pack will be available for a limited time priced at $5.98 exclusively at Sams Club in late-July before arriving at Walmart stores as a single pack in mid-August.

In other Baby Yoda merch news, Geeki Tikis kicked off their official lineup of Star Wars: The Mandalorian tiki mugs with an exclusive that features The Child (aka Baby Yoda) sipping soup.

The Mandalorian collection is made of hefty ceramic and is top shelf dishwasher and microwave safe. The Baby Yoda mug holds 16oz, the IG-11 mug holds 18oz, and the Mando Mug holds a whopping 20oz and can be picked up over at EntertainmentEarth.com.