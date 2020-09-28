Star Wars: Baby Yoda LEGO Now Available for Pre-Order

We’ve had a Baby Yoda LEGO minifigure for some time, but now it’s time to build an entire set dedicated to just Baby Yoda aka The Child from The Mandalorian. You can now pre-order one for yourself from Amazon.com and it’s also the perfect gift for this holiday season!

Fans can build their own charming, brick-built toy model of The Child (75318) from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, reproducing authentic details in LEGO style to create a delightful display piece.

This buildable model captures all the cute features of this hugely popular little Star Wars character, including a posable head, movable ears and an adjustable mouth for different expressions.

The set includes a gearshift knob element – the Child’s favorite toy – which can be placed in its hand, plus an information sign and the Child LEGO minifigure to complete a delightful display.

This 1,073-piece, collectible LEGO Star Wars building toy makes the best birthday gift, holiday present or special occasion surprise for kids aged 10+ and all Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans.

Measuring over 7.5” (19cm) high, 8.5” (21cm) wide and 5” (13cm) deep, this brick-built model of the Child won’t take up too much space, but is sure to make a big visual impact wherever it is displayed.

Grab your Baby Yoda LEGO today from Amazon to make sure you don’t miss out!