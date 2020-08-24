Star Wars: Baby Yoda Now Available from Build-a-Bear

Baby Yoda has taken the world by storm. The little green guy (or gal) known as ‘The Child’ from the hit Disney+ show, The Mandalorian, is now at Build A Bear. Originally, it was announced that the little green guy known as, ‘The Child,’ was to arrive months ago.

Build a Bear Baby Yoda will be coming in the next few months Via business insider #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/gJHnVmOCR7 — Acing Entertainment (@U_S_Ace) January 14, 2020

And back then, fans were ecstatic:

“hey siri, get me directions to the closest build a bear” — Ethan Nestor (@CrankGameplays) January 14, 2020

Well, it’s now official, Baby Yoda has arrived!

The lovable alien known as the Child can now be yours. Shop this fan-favorite item while supplies last – now available unstuffed too!https://t.co/q1ZUwJGZ6h pic.twitter.com/acjCXiwaCa — buildabear (@buildabear) July 16, 2020

Star Wars: The Mandalorian creator and show runner, Jon Favreau, struck gold with the creation of ‘Baby Yoda’ for the Disney+ series. The little green scene stealer has become a cultural phenomenon, sparking memes and melting hearts.

Favreau discussed the creation of ‘The Child’ with the Hollywood Reporter. When asked why he chose to go with the young Yoda look-alike, Fabreau responded, “we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species.”

Favreau continued about the creation of Baby Yoda, “He’s mostly a puppet. When it’s CG, we try to make him obey the same physical laws that he would if he were a puppet. I think a lot of times CG makes itself too obvious where you don’t create parameters creatively that allow the character to keep the same identity and charm. … We’ll learn more about him over the course of the season.”

He continued, “I think what’s great about what George created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic.”

Favreau also discussed keeping Baby Yoda a secret and its importance In keeping it away from the first wave of merchandise for The Mandalorian. “I think that part of what people really value is to be surprised and delighted, and I think that’s becoming all too rare. It’s very difficult to keep secrets about projects you’re working on.” said Favreau.

“By holding back on that one product, we knew that we may have had the disadvantage of not having toys available day and date, but what we got in exchange was an excitement surrounding the character, because everybody felt like they discovered him together. That emulated more what my experience growing up was like.” he added.

Baby Yoda was definitely a surprise and a demand for merchandise immediately followed his appearance. That demand continues!

The Mandaloridan continues to be a Star Wars production that all critics and fans are agreeing is a solid piece of storytelling from the franchise.

What do you think about the creation of Baby Yoda and the great lengths taken to keep it a surprise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!