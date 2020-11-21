Star Wars: Chewbacca’s Real Nickname is Revealed

Chewbacca, the legendary Wookiee warrior and Han Solo’s co-pilot aboard the Millennium Falcon, Chewbacca was part of a core group of Rebels who restored freedom to the galaxy. Known for his short temper and accuracy with a bowcaster, Chewie also has a big heart — and is unwavering in his loyalty to his friends. Chewie is also the nickname we all call the cuddly big guy! But he’s got another nickname that he’s known by around the galaxy!

Chewbacca’s first encounter with Han is documented in Solo: A Star Wars Story, when the two meet in an Imperial holding pen on Mimban. After some contentious misunderstandings, each one helps the other to escape from captivity, beginning their shared life on the run. Later, when their journey brings them to Kessel, Chewbacca opts to free Wookiee slaves from the spice mines at great personal risk, a choice that he would seemingly make a habit.

According to a short story in the recent tie-in publication, From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of the film, Chewie had an epic nickname within the Imperial ranks for freeing Wookies in his travels. As the bounty hunter Bossk reveals, they know him as the “Chainbreaker.”

Chewie, Chainbreaker, whoever or whatever he’s known or goes by, he’s our favorite sidekick… ever.

Source: Screenrant