Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Shares Excitement about Putting on Obi-Wan’s Robe for First Time

Star Wars fans are already excited about the return of Ewan McGregor to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the new Disney+ series, Kenobi. You can add McGregor to that list of people who is as equally as excited as the fans.

Speaing to The Direct, McGregor shared his experience of putting back on the costume for the first time, “I walked into the dressing room. There were my beige cloaks and my belts and boots…It was my old costume. It was amazing!”

But that’s not all, McGregor said, “I’m very excited- I really am very excited about it… We’ve been talking about doing (the series) for four, five, maybe more years… I’m excited about the fact that it’s a series as opposed to a movie. It gives us more space. And I’m mainly excited because of The Mandalorian series which I thought was really good. We’re gonna adopt some of that technology that they utilized in that filming. And I’m working with Deborah Chow who directed some of Mandalorian and I’m really excited about working with her.”

There’s more that fans should also be excited about that is coming back to the Star Wars Universe, it was recently reported that Hayden Christensen will allegedly be returning to co-star in Kenobi but not as Anakin Skywalker. Christensen will be playing Darth Vader!

Kenobi will follow Obi-Wan in the aftermath of Revenge of the Sith, living in exile before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope.

According to LRM’s sources, a deal is done and Christensen is set to return to the Skywalker role. LRM said that, “Christensen will be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker for the upcoming Disney+ Kenobi series. Our source shared with me that the deal is done and Hayden Christensen will be coming back to the Star Wars franchise! The hope was to have the deal done and announce it for Star Wars Celebration. With Star Wars Celebration on hiatus until 2022 this news will be announced at a later date closer to the beginning of filming.”

And not just in a cameo role, so in what capacity exactly? Well, it certainly has to be as Darth Vader given the timeline of the events and when the show will be supposedly set.

Check out the video below which explains a lot of how Christensen can return to the role in the Kenobi series! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!