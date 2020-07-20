Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Returning as Darth Vader for ‘Kenobi’

Star Wars fans are already excited about the return of Ewan McGregor to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the new Disney+ series, Kenobi. Well, if rumors are true, it now sounds as if another familiar face will be returning, but this time under the greatest helmet of all-time! Hayden Christensen will allegedly be returning to co-star in Kenobi but not as Anakin Skywalker. Christensen will be playing Darth Vader!

Kenobi will follow Obi-Wan in the aftermath of Revenge of the Sith, living in exile before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope.

According to LRM’s sources, a deal is done and Christensen is set to return to the Skywalker role. LRM said that, “Christensen will be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker for the upcoming Disney+ Kenobi series. Our source shared with me that the deal is done and Hayden Christensen will be coming back to the Star Wars franchise! The hope was to have the deal done and announce it for Star Wars Celebration. With Star Wars Celebration on hiatus until 2022 this news will be announced at a later date closer to the beginning of filming.”

And not just in a cameo role, so in what capacity exactly? Well, it certainly has to be as Darth Vader given the timeline of the events and when the show will be supposedly set.