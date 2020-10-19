Star Wars: Last Jedi Director Shares One of the Final Photos of Carrie Fisher

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson, recently shared a rare photo of the actress as part of a series of polaroids he found among his Last Jedi notes.

“Closet cleaning, found my Last Jedi writing notebooks. Such a trip flipping through them. Bonus: a few polaroids stuck in the pages,” he wrote in the caption.”

Narrative-wise, Carrie Fisher had a huge impact on all three movies in the Sequel Trilogy. Fisher’s most substantial part was in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in terms of screen time, but it was her sacrifice in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that once again foiled Palpatine’s plan and turned Kylo Ren from the dark side, ultimately leading to Sidious and the Empire’s defeat at the hands of the Rebels, once and for all.