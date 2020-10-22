Star Wars: Liam Neeson Addresses A Possible Return To Star Wars as Qui-Gon Jinn

There’s a lot of buzz in the Star Wars world when it comes to potential new film ideas and shows to stream on Disney+. Logically, when you get to interview Liam Neeson, who played Qui-Gon Jinn in the Star Wars prequels, you have to ask the question if he’ll be returning to the role!

In an interview with Collider, Neeson was asked just that – will he be returning as Qui-Gon Jinn? Neeson answered:

‘I’ve done the voice for Qui-Gon Jinn in a couple of the animated versions of it, said Neeson, “I can’t remember the names of them. Myself and Sam Jackson did our Jedi knights for those. I think I did two of them. But on film, I haven’t been approached, no. I haven’t really been following them, to be honest. I don’t know if they’ve come to an end. I heard they did a film of Harrison [Ford]’s character, Han Solo, and that there was a bit of trouble with that. What do you think? Are Star Wars fans finished with it?”

Are they? That’s a tough question to ask fans but we believe fans would welcome his return so long as the production is up to the level of the most recent Mandalorian series.

News also came out this week that Neeson’s co-star, Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi had recently tried on his costume for the upcoming Kenobi series on Disney+. Would this series open the door to Qui-Gon Jinn’s return? The show is expected to be set in the time between the third and fourth Star Wars films – the period where we see Darth Vader rise and then are introduced to Luke Skywalker.

What are your thoughts on Qui-Gon Jinn’s potential return to Star Wars? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!