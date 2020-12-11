Star Wars: Lucasfilm Announces Hayden Christensen Returning as Darth Vader for Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+

Star Wars fans are already excited about the return of Ewan McGregor to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the new Disney+ series, Kenobi. Another familiar face will be returning, but this time under the greatest helmet of all-time! Lucasfilm announced that Hayden Christensen will be returning to co-star in Kenobi but not as Anakin Skywalker. Christensen will be playing Darth Vader!

Kenobi will follow Obi-Wan in the aftermath of Revenge of the Sith, living in exile before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope.

A deal is done and Christensen is set to return to the Skywalker role. LRM said that, “Christensen will be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker for the upcoming Disney+ Kenobi series… Hayden Christensen will be coming back to the Star Wars franchise! ”

And not just in a cameo role! Given the timeline of the events and when the show will be supposedly set, we will surely see a lot of Darth Vader in the new series (which is amazing!).

Check out the video below which explains a lot of how Christensen can return to the role in the Kenobi series! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!