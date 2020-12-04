Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac To Star As Solid Snake In Sony’s ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Movie

Oscar Isaac will play Solid Snake in Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ action movie Metal Gear Solid!

The film is based on the 33-year-old “Metal Gear Solid” video game franchise, created by Hideo Kojima and published by Konami. The script is written by Derek Connolly with Avi Arad producing.

Isaac, who has recently portrayed Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and had publicly expressed his interest in playing Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid. Vogt-Roberts responded by saying he was open to the idea of adding Isaac as the lead character.

Isaac’s other credits include J.C. Chandor’s A Most Violent Year and Ex Machina. He earned a Golden Globe for his role on the HBO miniseries Show Me A Hero and was Golden Globe-nominated for his role in the Coen Brothers’ film Inside Llewyn Davis.

Metal Gear (Japanese: メタルギア, Hepburn: Metaru Gia) is a series of action-adventure stealth video games created by Hideo Kojima and developed and published by Konami. The first game, Metal Gear, was released in 1987 for MSX home computers. The player often takes control of a special forces operative (usually Solid Snake or Big Boss), who is assigned the task of finding the titular super-weapon “Metal Gear”, a bipedal walking tank with the ability to launch nuclear weapons.

Several sequels have been released for multiple consoles, which have expanded the original game’s plot, adding characters opposing and supporting Snake, while there have also been a few prequels exploring the origins of Metal Gear and recurring characters. The third game in the series, Metal Gear Solid for the PlayStation, marked the beginning of a whole new line of 3D for Metal Gear. As of June 2020, over 56 million copies of games in the franchise have been sold worldwide, with individual installments critically and commercially acclaimed and receiving several awards.

The series is credited for pioneering and popularizing stealth video games and “cinematic video games”. Notable traits of the series include stealth mechanics, cinematic cut-scenes, intricate story lines, offbeat and fourth wall humor, and exploration of cyberpunk, dystopian, political and philosophical themes,with references to Hollywood films to add flavor. The franchise has also been adapted into other media, such as comics, novels, and drama CDs. Solid Snake also appears in Super Smash Bros. Brawl and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

What do you think of Isaac’s casting? We’re excited! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!