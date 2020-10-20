Star Wars: The Final Trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2 has Arrived!

The Mandalorian arrives on Disney+ next week on October 30th. The show released its final trailer during Monday Night Football and there’s a jet pack! Check it out!

EW recently shared some exciting new images to preview Season Two of the hit series that is set in the Star Wars universe.

The Mandalorian follows bounty hunter Din Djarin, who everyone belovingly refers to as ‘Mando’ and is played by Pedro Pascal. Mando was sent to find, retrieve, and return The Child, who is referred to by fans as ‘Baby Yoda.”

“Quite simply: We didn’t overthink things,” said Dave Filoni, who is an advisor to the show. “George started with these very iconic characters whose relationships are very clear, and then introduced what’s at stake — for us, the [fate of] the Child,” said Filoni. “An audience tends to enjoy a story by sticking to tropes and characters they understand — like a gunslinger in the Old West. So it was a clear story and a fun adventure even if you’ve never seen anything [in the Star Wars universe].”

Jon Favreau, Showrunner and head of the writing room said, “I’ll come up with ideas and sometimes Dave will say, ‘You can’t do this in Star Wars.’ Then I’ll cite examples from the movies, or Clone Wars, to try to use as a justification. I’m like a lawyer talking to a judge; I am to him as he was to George. I won’t do anything without Dave’s approval. And to his credit, he understands that Stars Wars needs to be fun and ever-evolving.”

Favreau is also directing an episode in the show’s second season, as are the likes of Rick Famuyiwa, Robert Rodriguez, and Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in the series.

At the end of the first season, fans were introduced to Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who was in pursuit of obtaining The Child. This second season will pick up almost immediately from where the first season ended. There are rumors of some major cameos in season two, including that of Boba Fett, Darth Maul, and a confirmed appearance of Ahsoka Tano, who will be played by Rosario Dawson.

The Mandalorian Season Two premieres on Disney+ on October 30th. Check out all of the great images below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!