Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Airing Date Announced

The Mandalorian Season 2 premier date as been announced. The show will return on October 30, 2020. As it did last season, the show will strictly air on Disney+.

The show wrapped season 2 production just a few days before the industry-wide production shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Unique steps had to be taken to pull off the show’s labor-intensive post-production process while largely maintaining social distancing.

The new season returns stars Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, and Gina Carano. In addition, several other actors have been reportedly cast in key roles, though Disney has not confirmed them — such as Rosario Dawson as The Clone Wars fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in the prequels, has signed on for what’s presumably some version of the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett. There’s reportedly also Michael Biehn (The Terminator), Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) and Timothy Olyphant (Justified) on board. And of course there’s the return of Baby Yoda, a.k.a. The Child, who became a pop culture sensation after being introduced in the series premiere.