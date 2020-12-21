Stranger Things: David Harbour Says Upcoming Season Four is His Favorite

Stranger Things Season 4 is underway as production has begun in Atlanta, Georgia. New set photos have arrived online which offer our first looks at a bunch of fan favorite characters in this new season. Filming kicked off back in February but was put on hold for six months in March due to the pandemic before recently starting up again. We don’t know much about the upcoming season but we are getting a sense from its star that it could be the best one yet.

In an interview with People, David Harbour, who plays Hopper, said:

“And one of the great things that you can see with Hopper is that he was a protector, he’s a man of justice and he now has become a prisoner. He’s trapped and he’s isolated. And we get to see an entirely other color of him that has been hinted at. This season is my favorite because he really is going to show you some new colors and what he’s really made up of” “You really do get to see a lot of his backstory of who he was as a warrior in a sense and sort of the mistakes he made in the past come back to visit him,” he said. “And he just sort of unfolds.”

Harbour also shared that other characters in the series will similarly receive “great fan service stuff that you love” as they also “get elaborated [on] and reveal different aspects of themselves,” including his young costars, who have visibly grown up throughout the progression of the show.

Watching the cast grow up over the years hasn’t come without some heartache for Harbour, who said it is “very moving, especially when you play a character like my character.”

“It really rattles around in your heart, just these ideas of the passage of time and just the fact that the beautiful thing that people are as children, just don’t get to remain,” he said. “The world affects us, the world changes us. We grow, we develop and those beautiful eyes of a child sort of become something different as we age.”

“So it’s very moving just to watch them grow up and especially to be like an avuncular father figure on the show and be so protective of those kids,” the Hellboy star added. “To watch them grow up I get a degree of pride and also fear for all of them.”

There’s also a report that once filming is complete on this season, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) will get her own Stranger Things spinoff show.

According to the report, “Stranger Things is widely expected to wrap up after the fifth run of episodes, but there’s been speculation that Netflix want to expand the mythology through a series of spinoffs, and insider Daniel Richtman claims Eleven could be one of the subjects for a solo show. As arguably the most popular of the young cast members it would be guaranteed to find a huge audience, but Season 2’s “The Lost Sister” was clearly created as a backdoor pilot to gauge interest in following a group of people with similar abilities to Eleven, and is widely regarded as one of the show’s weakest installments.”

Millie Bobby Brown has a massive individual following both socially and theatrically. The star has been able to take on other projects that have been successful, including Enola Holmes, which is one of Netflix’s biggest and most watched movies of all-time.

In regards to Stranger Things, recently, he first images of the new season are interesting on a more character-based level, too, as it definitely looks like Steve has got his eye on the unknown girl leaving the store. He’s been single since Nancy dumped him for Jonathan in Season 2, and though he eventually developed a crush on Robin in season 3, Steve’s happy to be just friends with her now that he knows she’s not interested in men.

In any case, Steve, Robin and Dustin made for a great team in season 3, though it was Lucas’ sister Erica who tagged along with them that time, not Max.

In Season 3 of Stranger Things, Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) had to look for new jobs after Starcourt Mall was destroyed and they were last seen applying at the Family Video store.

It seems like they were successful, too, as these set pics see the pair racing out of there, with their young friends Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Max (Sadie Sink). Going by the way they’re fleeing out of the place, it looks like something weird is happening in Hawkins, Indiana again and the gang needs to investigate fast.

🚨 STRANGER THINGS 4 BTS CONTENT FEAT. STEVE AND ROBIN THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fwTq1qQe00 — 🎃 Ian 🎃 (@ianlovesfilm) October 21, 2020

Are you excited about the newest season of Stranger Things? Let us know in the comments below!