Stranger Things: Season 4 adds Robert Englund to the Cast!

Stranger Things Season 4 is underway as production has begun in Atlanta, Georgia. Keeping things exciting, Robert Englund, who famously portrayed Freddy Krueger, has been added to this season’s cast.

Today, Netflix confirmed a bunch of new additions to the cast, some relatively unknown, others household names. Top of that list, as the headline has already given away, is horror film legend Robert Englund. Englund is known primarily for immortalizing Freddy Krueger in Wes Craven’s original Nightmare On Elm Street and its subsequent sequels.

Englund is an excellent addition to the cast. For a show set in the 80’s, there isn’t a more iconic horror actor than Englund. It will be exiting to see how the show utilizes him and if it at all will reference Englund’s films.

Recently, we also got some new set photos have arrived online which offer our first looks at a bunch of fan favorite characters in this new season. Filming kicked off back in February but was put on hold for six months in March due to the pandemic before recently starting up again.

The first image is interesting on a more character-based level, too, as it definitely looks like Steve has got his eye on the unknown girl leaving the store. He’s been single since Nancy dumped him for Jonathan in Season 2, and though he eventually developed a crush on Robin in season 3, Steve’s happy to be just friends with her now that he knows she’s not interested in men.

In any case, Steve, Robin and Dustin made for a great team in season 3, though it was Lucas’ sister Erica who tagged along with them that time, not Max.

In Season 3 of Stranger Things, Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) had to look for new jobs after Starcourt Mall was destroyed and they were last seen applying at the Family Video store.

It seems like they were successful, too, as these set pics see the pair racing out of there, with their young friends Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Max (Sadie Sink). Going by the way they’re fleeing out of the place, it looks like something weird is happening in Hawkins, Indiana again and the gang needs to investigate fast.

🚨 STRANGER THINGS 4 BTS CONTENT FEAT. STEVE AND ROBIN THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fwTq1qQe00 — 🎃 Ian 🎃 (@ianlovesfilm) October 21, 2020

Are you excited about the newest season of Stranger Things? Let us know in the comments below!