Suicide Squad Is Apparently Absolutely Ridiculous

Suicide Squad is not very far off now, and barring any delays we’ll be able to enjoy the film this coming August. Little is known about the project, but we recently heard that it’s more akin to a reboot than a sequel. This makes sense with what we know is going on at WB in regards to the DC films these days. The first Suicide Squad film received very mixed reviews when it first came out, so WB brought the big guns in for the sequel. James Gunn, the man behind the Guardians Of The Galaxy films is directing this new entry in the Suicide Squad saga. Speaking with CBR not too long ago, Joel Kinnaman, the man playing Rick Flagg, called the movie “absolutely ridiculous”. which also makes sense with how many characters this movie will be balancing.

“I mean, I can’t wait to see it. When I read the script, like, every page, every page of the script made me laugh. It’s just the silliest, most violent, and at times, it’s really moving. Just an absolutely ridiculous story. It’s… yeah, you know, honestly, I think people are gonna love it. I really do. I think it’s gonna be a very, very appreciated film.” is the full quote from Kinnaman himself.

He also had this to say last year.

“That movie is going to be insane. The script is so funny. Every page of that script was funny, and every page made me laugh. James just has this command of that genre, but also over every aspect of comedy and even the marketing. He just understands the world so well, and since he wrote it, he really reinvents not just the concepts, but also the characters. For me, it was like I did my first comedy, but it’s like heavily R-rated. It was a real learning experience for me too because I’d never done a comedy in that way before. So I asked James to work with me and teach me this sh-t. And yeah, we had so much fun doing it. That movie is going to be a f-cking monster. Honestly, even though I’m in it, I can’t wait to see it as a fan.”

Suicide Squad will come out August 6th in theatres and to stream on HBO Max.