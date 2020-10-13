Supergirl Fans Petitioning to Save the Show

Supergirl has flown as far as she could. Back on September 22, CW canceled the show after Season 6. This sixth season will be the end for one of the Arrowverse’s main shows. Now, fans are working hard to save their beloved show.

Right now, as this article is posted, over 5,300 fans have signed a petition to send to CW to have the show saved. The person who posted the petition stated:

Please! Sign this petition … everything mentioned here is addressed with all the respect and kindness in the world The CW television network wants the Supergirl series to end this season and we THE FANS do not want this to happen, the series has potential and can achieve a fairly large audience if it is managed correctly, the cast they have is wonderful and talented but they don’t take advantage of it properly, The CW always developed its plot badly, we want this to change and that one of these two platforms save the series. We trust that HBO or Netflix will develop much better the following seasons, also that they can give us the fans and the cast what we’ve deserved for a long time … Help us, Supergirl helped many people throughout this time, it does not deserve to end so soon and with an awful development, your help can make a difference. We greatly appreciate your signature!

The final season will consist of 20 episodes, filming in Vancouver. The show originally aired on CBS before it was cancelled there and then picked up for seasons two through five on the CW. At the end of Season 5, Lex Luthor defeaed Leviathan and was on a mission to conquer the world.

Season 5 of Supergirl starred Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair, and David Harewood, with special guest star Jon Cryer. The show is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller, and Rob Wright.

What do you think of the end of Supergirl?