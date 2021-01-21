Superman & Lois Is Getting a 90 Minute Premiere

Superman and Lois is getting a 90-minute premiere, extending the runtime an additional half-hour. This has resulted in The Flash premiere being delayed to March 2, but thankfully Superman and Lois will still be airing on February 23rd. The premiere comes in almost exactly a month at the time of writing this article! Superman and Lois will follow the titular Man of Steel as he juggles superheroics and fatherhood. It has been a very, very long time since we’ve gotten a Superman show. Smallville, though technically about Clark Kent, never saw him suit up until the final episode. That means the last time that we got a Superman show was Clark And Lois: The Adventures of Superman. Even though it’s been that long, we’ve seen the Man of Steel in various media. Henry Cavill has been playing Superman in the DCEU films and Tyler Hoechlin has been playing him in Supergirl. Hoechlin is returning to play his version of Superman in Superman And Lois.

The premiere will air on February 23 as it normally would have but will be followed by a half-hour special called Superman And Lois: Legacy of Hope. This will be a special that features sneak-peeks at upcoming episodes, interviews, and even fan opinions. It sounds like a wonderful time if you’re a huge fan of the Man of Steel. I am, personally, if that wasn’t obvious. Here’s the synopsis of the upcoming show, directly from the CW.

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERMAN & LOIS is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (“The Flash”) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.