Superman & Lois: First Set Photo Reveals First Look at the Pair’s Super-Sons

The Arrowverse is gone and now it’s the CWVerse (whatever that means) and one of the newest editions is Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Superman aka Clark Kent and Lois Lane, now Kent too. The new show will explore the couple’s lives as parents. Including, revealing what it’s like to parent and raise two teenage sons – Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin).

This new set pic reveals our first look at Elsass and Garfin in character for the new show. The photo reveals the two young actors gearing up to start shooting. According to reports, Jordan’s character is said to be socially awkward and a bit of a loner, while Jonathan’s character is more of a chip off the old block of his father.

We originally met Jonathan as a baby in the Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” After the multiverse was rebooted, however, Clark found that he was now the father of not just one baby boy but two teenage sons. This is a big twist, as only Jonathan exists in the comics, with Jordan being an original creation for the Arrowverse.

In the new show, the Kents will relocate to Clark’s hometown of Smallville. Here’s the official description for the show:

After years of facing supervillains, monsters and alien invaders, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and comic books’ famed journalist Lois Lane come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever — dealing with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois worry about whether their sons, Jonathan and Jordan, could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang and her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing. The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah. Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, Gen. Samuel Lane looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

