Support breast cancer awareness!

Now you can support breast cancer awareness and get some awesome looking collectibles at the same time. Funko is teaming up with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to release an exclusive set of POP! figures. Each of the limited figures is pink, and the boxes are too. They also feature the Breast Cancer Research Foundation logo.

You’ll be able to collect four different characters! Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, and Harley Quinn. As if all of this wasn’t enough Funko made a sizable contribution to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

If you want to preorder these you can now do so on Amazon. They’re also available for preorder on Entertainment Earth. Each figure will cost you $10.99.

I gotta say, I wasn’t expecting to like these as much as I do. I haven’t, historically, been a huge fan of theseFuko POP! figures but I have to admit they’ve grown on me. Even if you aren’t a hardcore collector, you might be willing to make an exception for these. It’s a good chance to help a good cause, or at least raise awareness for it.

You can be a superhero too, and all it takes is raising a little awareness!