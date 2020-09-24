Switch Getting 2 New Monster Hunter Games

It’s been a really great week to be a gamer. Pre-orders have launched, as of this writing, for both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, and we’ve gotten a slew of Nintendo announcements. During the recent Nintendo Direct Mini it was announced that not one, but two new Monster Hunter games are coming to Switch.

The first of these two titles is Monster Hunter Rise. Rise will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in March 2021. The trailer featured tons of monster thrashing and even gave a look at a few new things, such as the Wirebugs.

The Wirebugs will be used to explore the maps more vertically than ever before. The Wirebugs attach to a grappling tether. We will also be able to sprint up walls and use the Wirebug tether to pull ourselves towards monsters.

The trailer also revealed a look at the main monster of the game: Magnamalo. One of the best things revealed, however, is that the hunting will take place in a seamless map as opposed to divided up areas as in previous Monster Hunter titles.

The second game shows was Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin which is meant to release in the summer of 2021. This game will be a sequel to the 2017 (2016 in Japan) 3DS game Monster Hunter Stories.

Even less is known about Stories 2 than Rise. We know it’s going to be an RPG and will feature monsters joining your characters on their journey. There will also be some sort of connectivity between the two games, but as you guessed details are currently unknown.

Oh! Also there’s going to be amiibo.