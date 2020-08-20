Tattoos: Spotlight on Artist, Abel Deida

Today’s artist spotlight is on Abel Deida of Nashville, Tennessee. Abel makes his home at Dead Ahead Tattoo. Abel excels at so many types of tattoos because he’s a phenomenal artist. If you’re headed in to see Abel, a great Star Wars tattoo or something different is going to get him excited.
Check out all of these images below. You can follow Abel on his Instagram and set your own appointment with him there too!
Had a blast doing this Scarecrow Tattoo last night. Took about 8 hours, thanks for looking. #abeldeida #nashville #nashvilletattoo #deadaheadtattoo #tattoo #scarecrow #scarecrowtattoo #scarecrowbatman #dccomics #batman #batmantattoo #colorrealismtattoo #inkjecta #eternalink #tattoosnob
“A soft, easy life is not worth living, if it impairs the fibre of brain and heart and muscle. We must dare to be great; and we must realize that greatness is the fruit of toil and sacrifice and high courage… For us is the life of action, of strenuous performance of duty; let us live in the harness, striving mightily; let us rather run the risk of wearing out than rusting out.” Theodore Roosevelt. #abeldeida #nashville #nashvilletattoo #deadaheadtattoo #theodoreroosevelt #theodorerooseveltvelttattoo #teddyroosevelt #26thpresident #americanhistory #portraittattoo #blackandgreytattoo #bnginksociety #tattoo #inkjecta
“All I am surrounded by is fear and dead men.” -DV. Last nights effort, about 10 hours. Original artwork by the amazing Adi Granov. #abeldeida #nashville #nashvilletattoo #deadaheadtattoo #starwarstattoo #darthvader #darthvadertattoo #starwars #sith #colorrealismtattoo #marvel #inkjecta #eternalink #tattoosnob #tatooartistmagazine
Bobbie Gentry #abeldeida #kustomthrills #kustomthrillstattoo #nashville #nashvilletattoo #tattoo #eastnashville #bobbiegentry #portrait #portraittattoo #tattoorealistic #tattoorealism #blackandgreytattoo #blackandgreyrealism #bnginksociety #bngink #stencilanchored #inkjecta #tattooartistmagazine #tattoosnob
Fun Angel I did the other day. #abeldeida #kustomthrills #kustomthrillstattoo #nashville #nashvilletattoo #eastnashville #tattoo #angeltattoo #angelstatue #bnginksociety #bngink #blackandgreytattoo #tattoosnob #tattooartistmagazine #inkjecta #stencilanchored #needlejigneedles
Got to do this rad Wicket portrait tonight @inkjecta #abeldeida #kustomthrills #kustomthrillstattoo #nashville #nashvilletattoo #eastnashville #wicket #ewok #returnofthejedi #starwars #starwarstattoo #inkjecta #stencilanchored #tattooartistmagazine #tattoosnob #freshlyinked #deathstartattoos #ninemag #jectawars1 @chriscashmore @micksquires
Better look at Darth Maul from last night @inkjecta #abeldeida #kustomthrills #kustomthrillstattoo #nashville #nashvilletattoo #eastnashville #starwars #darthmaul #sithlord #phantommenace #tattoorealistic #tattooartistmagazine #tattoosnob #freshlyinked #inkjecta #colorportrait #deathstartattoos #starwarstattoo #inkedmag #jectawars1 @chriscashmore @micksquires
Finished this #dayofthedead half sleeve today #diadelosmuertos #tattoo