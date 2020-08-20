Tattoos: Spotlight on Artist, Abel Deida

Abel Deida

Today’s artist spotlight is on Abel Deida of Nashville, Tennessee.  Abel makes his home at Dead Ahead Tattoo.  Abel excels at so many types of tattoos because he’s a phenomenal artist. If you’re headed in to see Abel, a great Star Wars tattoo or something different is going to get him excited.

Check out all of these images below.  You can follow Abel on his Instagram and set your own appointment with him there too!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Finished this #dayofthedead half sleeve today #diadelosmuertos #tattoo

A post shared by Abel Deida (@abeldeida) on

