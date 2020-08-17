Tattoos: Spotlight on Joseph Haefs

Instagram via Joseph Haefs

The great thing about social media and the internet is that you get to not only see amazing tattoos but that you also get to learn about the artists behind them.  Social media allows you to peek into the lives of these artists and feel like you get to know them.  One of these artists is Joseph Haefs, who owns Reverent Tattoo in Las Vegas with his wife, Mimi.

Not only are Joseph’s pieces beautifully details and elaborate, but he gets a lot of attention for where he puts them. Joseph posts a lot of pieces on backs and booties, but some of his best work has come in doing pieces that cover up post-pregnancy stretch marks and surgical scars, helping women feel beautiful and confident.

Even greater, over the past couple of years, Joseph has documented his life and what he has undertook in order to overcome substance abuse.  It’s an inspiring story to other, as he’s been very honest with his battles and the lengths he’s gone to fighting them. He’s great to follow on Instagram, as he’s got a magnetic personality and, frankly, his tattoos are some of the best in the world.

So check out his work below and be sure to follow him on Instagram! You won’t regret it!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@ms.pakman I can’t thank you enough for yesterday & All your other sessions eve had. Sam, what’s really awesome is you’ve been the same sweet young woman every time I see you even from 3 years ago when we tattooed your booty 🍑 You’re always the same woman.. never weird or rude. You’re always chill always sweet, generous always funny & let me do my thing. See you next month to complete your sleeve & cap off your hand with a beautiful Moth ❤️😘✌🏼 till then we’ll figure out what to put in that little spot on the back of your forearm. As of now it’s a sage stick but it could change… what do you guys think she should get to fill the last empty spot on her arm?

A post shared by @josephhaefstattooer (@josephhaefstattooer) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stoked to finish all these projects. See you soon @bullets_and_bracelets 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽❤️

A post shared by @josephhaefstattooer (@josephhaefstattooer) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I seriously have been blessed with the best clients from all over the world 🌎 people of all walks of life. The ones I love most is the girl next door ❤️ the humble girl who leads with her heart, loves to loves to laugh loudly with hers soul & doesn’t take her too seriously which makes them even more beautiful than they already are. Thank you @bobbieschreckengost And all the other amazing ladies from all over the world all walks of life‘s appreciate all of you and all your perspectives on life and your energy and most of all wanting to get art from me I love you all ❤️ & all the love to the girls next-door who appreciates the simple things in life & are authentic🙏🏼🙌🏽😘 @sullenclothing @bishoprotary @nocturnaltattooink @saniderm @kingpintattoosupply @tatsoul

A post shared by @josephhaefstattooer (@josephhaefstattooer) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Once we are allowed to breathe on top of each other again… I will start booking full back Piece’s. I feel it’s where I can get fully expressive with my art. so much room to create. You can r either make Full Back Piece really simple or busy as fuck like this one… @chandlerbaby Had a few existing tattoos prior.. Which 09 times out of 10 turn down working existing work she actually has lettering that go split down the center of her spine. Right there I was like no way 🙅🏽but… Chandler is one of the handful of women I agreed to working around other people’s work because she said I can tattoo whatever I wanted. She said.. ”I love Weed, Outer Space /Celestial & Skull’s! So just run with it Joseph! Whatever you wanna to create!” So I said” oh fuck yes! 🙌🏽” this is what we came up with… only one more session to finish this back piece. I love my tattoo sessions with Chandler, they’re so chill & stress free. We smoke a bunch of weed we laugh and tease each other & listen to great music. What will you want to book with me? What’s your dream Back Piece?

A post shared by @josephhaefstattooer (@josephhaefstattooer) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Because it’s all perspective & we fucking love you ❤️

A post shared by @josephhaefstattooer (@josephhaefstattooer) on

