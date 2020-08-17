Tattoos: Spotlight on Joseph Haefs

The great thing about social media and the internet is that you get to not only see amazing tattoos but that you also get to learn about the artists behind them. Social media allows you to peek into the lives of these artists and feel like you get to know them. One of these artists is Joseph Haefs, who owns Reverent Tattoo in Las Vegas with his wife, Mimi.

Not only are Joseph’s pieces beautifully details and elaborate, but he gets a lot of attention for where he puts them. Joseph posts a lot of pieces on backs and booties, but some of his best work has come in doing pieces that cover up post-pregnancy stretch marks and surgical scars, helping women feel beautiful and confident.

Even greater, over the past couple of years, Joseph has documented his life and what he has undertook in order to overcome substance abuse. It’s an inspiring story to other, as he’s been very honest with his battles and the lengths he’s gone to fighting them. He’s great to follow on Instagram, as he’s got a magnetic personality and, frankly, his tattoos are some of the best in the world.

So check out his work below and be sure to follow him on Instagram! You won’t regret it!