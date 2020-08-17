Tattoos: Spotlight on Joseph Haefs

The great thing about social media and the internet is that you get to not only see amazing tattoos but that you also get to learn about the artists behind them. Social media allows you to peek into the lives of these artists and feel like you get to know them. One of these artists is Joseph Haefs, who owns Reverent Tattoo in Las Vegas with his wife, Mimi.
Not only are Joseph’s pieces beautifully details and elaborate, but he gets a lot of attention for where he puts them. Joseph posts a lot of pieces on backs and booties, but some of his best work has come in doing pieces that cover up post-pregnancy stretch marks and surgical scars, helping women feel beautiful and confident.
Even greater, over the past couple of years, Joseph has documented his life and what he has undertook in order to overcome substance abuse. It’s an inspiring story to other, as he’s been very honest with his battles and the lengths he’s gone to fighting them. He’s great to follow on Instagram, as he’s got a magnetic personality and, frankly, his tattoos are some of the best in the world.
So check out his work below and be sure to follow him on Instagram! You won’t regret it!
View this post on Instagram
One more session to go! Seriously best session today with @melllll_dennis 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽❤️ Deep inspiring conversation before we got started to day, you brought your beautiful/good energy with you. Tasty weed smoke breaks 💨 & you sat so well. You let me do my thing. Honestly I had to keep checking to see if you were awake you sat so well. Can’t wait! see you in a few months to finish this up I appreciate you in more ways than one🙌🏽🙏🏼✨👁
View this post on Instagram
@ms.pakman I can’t thank you enough for yesterday & All your other sessions eve had. Sam, what’s really awesome is you’ve been the same sweet young woman every time I see you even from 3 years ago when we tattooed your booty 🍑 You’re always the same woman.. never weird or rude. You’re always chill always sweet, generous always funny & let me do my thing. See you next month to complete your sleeve & cap off your hand with a beautiful Moth ❤️😘✌🏼 till then we’ll figure out what to put in that little spot on the back of your forearm. As of now it’s a sage stick but it could change… what do you guys think she should get to fill the last empty spot on her arm?
View this post on Instagram
What a great day with my new friend @bytamaramorgan who’s definitely more than skin deep. The energy & wisdom exchanged today was fucking awesome. So much gratitude for today 🙏🏼 thank you Tamara. See you next month to create, vibe & learn from each other ✌🏼✨👁 👽 thank you @bishoprotary for making my job easier 💜
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @kinderella__ for the beautiful healed shots from this back piece we made last year. Looking for to one last session this fall to truly complete this piece. I appreciate you your dedication and loyalty you’re awesome attitude and I love that you’re undercover funny as fuck & a good human 🙏🏼💕 enjoy the rest of your summer sweetheart🙌🏽🙌🏽
View this post on Instagram
Stoked to finish all these projects. See you soon @bullets_and_bracelets 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽❤️
View this post on Instagram
I seriously have been blessed with the best clients from all over the world 🌎 people of all walks of life. The ones I love most is the girl next door ❤️ the humble girl who leads with her heart, loves to loves to laugh loudly with hers soul & doesn’t take her too seriously which makes them even more beautiful than they already are. Thank you @bobbieschreckengost And all the other amazing ladies from all over the world all walks of life‘s appreciate all of you and all your perspectives on life and your energy and most of all wanting to get art from me I love you all ❤️ & all the love to the girls next-door who appreciates the simple things in life & are authentic🙏🏼🙌🏽😘 @sullenclothing @bishoprotary @nocturnaltattooink @saniderm @kingpintattoosupply @tatsoul
View this post on Instagram
Once we are allowed to breathe on top of each other again… I will start booking full back Piece’s. I feel it’s where I can get fully expressive with my art. so much room to create. You can r either make Full Back Piece really simple or busy as fuck like this one… @chandlerbaby Had a few existing tattoos prior.. Which 09 times out of 10 turn down working existing work she actually has lettering that go split down the center of her spine. Right there I was like no way 🙅🏽but… Chandler is one of the handful of women I agreed to working around other people’s work because she said I can tattoo whatever I wanted. She said.. ”I love Weed, Outer Space /Celestial & Skull’s! So just run with it Joseph! Whatever you wanna to create!” So I said” oh fuck yes! 🙌🏽” this is what we came up with… only one more session to finish this back piece. I love my tattoo sessions with Chandler, they’re so chill & stress free. We smoke a bunch of weed we laugh and tease each other & listen to great music. What will you want to book with me? What’s your dream Back Piece?
View this post on Instagram
One of my favorite back pieces from about 6 years ago… this is actually i cover-up on her left shoulder with her hair that’s going a wild… which I don’t normally do… Actually won 2nd place for best back piece at @hawaiitattooexpo i’m really wanting to do more back pieces… for 2021 if Were to start a Back Piece project on you, what would you get & why?
View this post on Instagram
@anahi2627 we can’t thank you enough for your dedication to doing this tattoo right following through showing up from multiple sessions and sitting so impeccably well! Even on some of the worst areas… You are a trooper and a total sweetheart and it has been such a pleasure to meet you hopefully we see you again safe travels to the East Coast thank you both for your service! @reverenttattoo @josephhaefstattooer @sullenclothing @bishoprotary @nocturnaltattooink @inkeeze @saniderm
View this post on Instagram
What can we say about the beauty that is @ms__mle 😍 Joseph came home from his 9hr day yesterday physically exhausted but spiritually energized 🙌🏻 Emily was the sweetest and they had beautiful conversations about faith and she shared with him her secret to raising her vibration and that of her passengers (flight attendant) and what makes her life full and keeps her smiling… just amazing! ❤️ thank you sweetheart for being you and shining your loving light on others 🙏🏻 @reverenttattoo @sullenclothing @bishoprotary @nocturnaltattooink @inkeeze @saniderm
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday went late as usual but thanks to @bullets_and_bracelets sitting so well and being as amazing as always! We adore you! 😘@inkedgentleman13 it was a pleasure to finally meet you! It’s rare that Joseph can connect on so many levels with another man. He’s just not one for small talk about sports or cars etc. but I could feel that he 100% enjoyed your intelligence and your candor yesterday. Until next time friends 🙏🏻🖤 @reverenttattoo @sullenclothing @bishoprotary @nocturnaltattooink @inkeeze @saniderm
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday was a great way to start out @villainarts here in the @altered_ego_industries @sullenclothing @bishoprotary booth! It was a long day but the energy in the convention hall was amazing! And We couldn’t have asked for a better first client… @izzy1228 thanks for sitting so well and being so sweet and so cool to hang out with all day… It definitely helps make Joseph‘s job just a little bit easier! I hope that you love your new tattoo and we see you again soon sweetheart! Xoxo ❤️ Mimi @reverenttattoo @sullenclothing @bishoprotary @nocturnaltattooink @inkeeze @saniderm stay tuned for day 2!!!
View this post on Instagram